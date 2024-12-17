Final call issued for Minneapolis Innovation Award entries

The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show is accepting 2025 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards through Tuesday, December 17. The Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in five product categories, including the newly added electric boat category:

Aluminum and Non-Fiberglass Fishing Boats

Electric Boats (20 ft. and under)

Fiberglass Fishing Boats

Pontoon Boats

Furnishings

All Innovation Award entrants gain valuable product exposure, including:

Innovation Award signage—identifying your product as cutting-edge to the public and industry stakeholders

Product review before top marine journalists

Recognition in the Show Guide

Display along Innovation Way—all products entered will be represented in a second location of the boat show

Entry is open through December 17, 2024. For complete program details, visit the Minneapolis Innovation Awards page.