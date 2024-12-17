Final call issued for Minneapolis Innovation Award entries

Adam QuandtDecember 17, 2024

The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show is accepting 2025 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards through Tuesday, December 17. The Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in five product categories, including the newly added electric boat category:

  • Aluminum and Non-Fiberglass Fishing Boats
  • Electric Boats (20 ft. and under)
  • Fiberglass Fishing Boats
  • Pontoon Boats
  • Furnishings

All Innovation Award entrants gain valuable product exposure, including:

  • Innovation Award signage—identifying your product as cutting-edge to the public and industry stakeholders
  • Product review before top marine journalists
  • Recognition in the Show Guide
  • Display along Innovation Way—all products entered will be represented in a second location of the boat show

Entry is open through December 17, 2024. For complete program details, visit the Minneapolis Innovation Awards page.

Adam QuandtDecember 17, 2024

Related Articles

Nancy Cueroni named 2024 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year

December 17, 2024

Yamaha helps place 500 qualified marine techs in dealerships

December 17, 2024
NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association

NMMA applauds WRDA authorization, urges continued progress

December 17, 2024

Lightspeed names Marine Excellence and Innovation Award winners

December 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button