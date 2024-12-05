Propspeed announces partnership with Nautilus Yacht Equipment

Propspeed announced it has appointed Nautilus Yacht Equipment as its single-entry point for all Propspeed existing and future partners in Greece and Cyprus, effective January 1, 2025. Focusing on yachting and light-commercial customers, Nautilus will act as importer, local warehouse, and a training and service center for Propspeed in this growing market.

Nautilus has been a trusted Propspeed partner since 2021, establishing a strong foundation for this new appointment. With nine stores across Greece and Cyprus, Nautilus offers an extensive network and a dedicated team of skilled technical professionals committed to delivering exceptional service.

“The Nautilus team has built a strong reputation in the region for professionalism and technical expertise,” said Davide Burrini, EMEA Sales Director, Propspeed. “Our shared commitment to excellence in service aligns perfectly, and we are confident Nautilus will provide unparalleled support to customers in this growing market.”

“We only represent the finest brands in the marine industry and Propspeed is the premier foul-release coating in the business,” said Alexandros Tsavdaridis, Managing Director, Nautilus Yacht Equipment. “We are excited to offer the full range of Propspeed products across our nine locations and support customers with our deep expertise and resources.”