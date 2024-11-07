MarineMax Boston names new GM

MarineMax Boston recently welcomed its new general manager DJ Delaney.

Delaney previously served as the general manager of the MarineMax Westbrook location, where he led the team for three successful years. More recently, he also took on the role of general manager for MarineMax Danvers. During his tenure, Delaney spearheaded a comprehensive modernization of the facility, executed top-grading strategies to enhance the team, and implemented processes that resulted in consistently profitable financial outcomes. His dedication to excellence is underscored by achieving a world-class 80+ 5-year FANS score, highlighting his unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Prior to his time at MarineMax, Delaney had extensive experience working with Bass Pro Shops for over 12 years, holding various positions in New York, Florida, and New Jersey. Most recently, he served as the Marine General Sales Manager at the Bridgeport, Conn. location, overseeing the entire front-to-back operation of the Tracker Boat Center.

A native of Auburn, N.Y., Delaney has a passion for the marine industry fueled by his personal interests as an avid fisherman, hunter, and football enthusiast. His deep-rooted connection to the lifestyle and culture of the boating community aligns seamlessly with MarineMax Boston’s commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to its customers.

“I am truly honored to join the MarineMax Boston family and take on the role of general manager,” Delaney said. “Having spent the last three and a half years leading the Westbrook, Conn., location and recently managing the Danvers store, I’ve witnessed the passion and dedication of the MarineMax team firsthand. I am excited to bring my experience and enthusiasm to Boston to continue delivering exceptional experiences for our customers.”