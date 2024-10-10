ABYC opens registration for 2025 Standards Week
ABYC recently invited industry members to join the conversation during its Standards Week in San Antonio, Texas, January 5-9, 2025. Registration for this industry-defining event is now open at www.abycstandardsweek.com.
During the event, Project Technical Committee (PTC) meetings are scheduled throughout the week, Monday through Thursday.
PTC Meetings include:
- Fire Fighting and Detection
- Electrical
- Hull Piping
- Hull Performance
- Electrical Components
- Control Systems
Other events during the week include the Standards Week Kick-Off Mixer and ABYC’s Annual Meeting.
The full meeting and event schedule, and registration information can be found on ABYC’s Standards Week website.