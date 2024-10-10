ABYC opens registration for 2025 Standards Week

Adam QuandtOctober 10, 2024
ABYC announces virtual Standards Week

ABYC recently invited industry members to join the conversation during its Standards Week in San Antonio, Texas, January 5-9, 2025. Registration for this industry-defining event is now open at www.abycstandardsweek.com.

During the event, Project Technical Committee (PTC) meetings are scheduled throughout the week, Monday through Thursday.

PTC Meetings include:

  • Fire Fighting and Detection
  • Electrical
  • Hull Piping
  • Hull Performance
  • Electrical Components
  • Control Systems

Other events during the week include the Standards Week Kick-Off Mixer and ABYC’s Annual Meeting.

The full meeting and event schedule, and registration information can be found on ABYC’s Standards Week website.

