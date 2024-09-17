ABYC Foundation seeks nominations for 2024 Educator of the Year

The ABYC Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2024 Educator of the Year Award, which recognizes an outstanding instructor in marine service technology. Eligible candidates include those teaching in high schools, postsecondary institutions, or corporate settings.

“I’ve been visiting schools and talking to educators around the country,” said Sarah Devlin, ABYC accreditation director. “These folks deserve recognition for their dedication, passion, and pride in what they do. I am honored to acknowledge those preparing future marine service technicians for jobs in our industry.”

Nominations for the 2024 award are open until Dec. 13, 2024. To nominate, visit www.teachboats.org/educator-of-year.

The winner will be announced at the ABYC Foundation’s Educator Forum on Jan. 22. The forum is a series of meetings for high school and postsecondary educators to connect, share challenges, and explore available resources. The kickoff date is Oct. 24, and industry leaders are encouraged to get involved to share their perspectives with educators.

For more information about the Educator Forum or to submit a nomination, visit www.teachboats.org