Kawasaki Motor Corp. hosts CA assemblymember at HQ

Last month, Kawasaki Motor Corp. hosted California District 72 Assemblymember Diane Dixon at their facility in Foothills Ranch, California. Supported by NMMA, Kawasaki Motor Corp. leadership accompanied Assemblymember Dixon around the headquarters and discussed issues impacting the California area.

The visit emphasized the importance of Kawasaki’s economic footprint to the region as well as the commitment of Assemblymember Dixon to the recreational marine industry in California.

“We at Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. were pleased that Assemblymember Dixon was able to make it a priority to tour our Foothill Ranch, California North American headquarters located in her district. Kawasaki was able to showcase its commitment to the marine industry as the original large scale personal watercraft (PWC) manufacturer in addition to engaging in meaningful discussions on the various issues the affect our business, dealers, customers, and the marine industry as a whole,” said Russel Brenan, Senior Advisor, Government Relations and Public Affairs at Kawasaki Motor Corp. “We are encouraged by Assemblymember Dixon’s willingness to advocate for our industry, her many constituents that actively participate in recreational boating, and the interest she takes in the business community in her district.”

NMMA said recreational boating in California has a $17.3 billion annual economic impact and supports over 48,000 jobs across 2,800 businesses.