ABYC seeks Proposals for upcoming Educator Forum

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) is now accepting proposals for its upcoming Educator Forum meetings, which will take place on October 24 (via Zoom), January 22 (via Zoom), and April 2 (Hybrid – both online and in-person in Annapolis, Maryland).

The Educator Forum provides a valuable platform for high school and post-secondary educators, as well as administrators of marine service technology programs, to connect, share challenges, explore available resources and discuss opportunities for students.

ABYC invites industry leaders who are passionate about marine workforce development to participate as speakers. These professionals can share insights about their businesses, the industry as a whole, and strategies for bringing qualified marine technicians into the field. Interested speakers are encouraged to submit a description of their proposed talking points by visiting www.abycinc.org/EducatorForumApplication.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for industry leaders to engage with educators who are shaping the next generation of marine professionals,” said Sarah Devlin, ABYC Foundation accreditation director. “By sharing their expertise and insights, industry leaders can influence the education and training of future marine technicians. This collaboration benefits students and helps businesses by fostering a workforce that is ready to contribute from day one.”

Proposals must be submitted by October 1, 2024. Registration for the event will open on September 12, 2024.

For more information or to submit a session proposal, please visit www.teachboats.org.