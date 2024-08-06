IBEX appoints new show director

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced that after a thorough search, it has appointed Mary Velline to fill the position as show director.

Velline brings her dynamic expertise to the marine industry, transitioning from a distinguished career in the automotive and fire, rescue and EMS sectors. As the former senior vice president of business development for the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association (MADA) and the Twin Cities Auto Show, and the group show manager at Cygnus Business Media, she has a proven track record in creating vibrance in existing businesses and new opportunities across various domains. Starting her event career at Cygnus where she managed a portfolio of three annual B2B conferences and trade shows, Velline was tasked with running a world class hands-on training and conference program with over 200 instructors and cutting-edge exhibits.

Velline

In her previous roles, she was instrumental in developing and executing business strategies and budgets, fostering key relationships with external stakeholders, and spearheading new partnerships. Residing in Prior Lake, Minn., with her husband and two children, Velline holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing, mass communications, and computer applications from the University of Minnesota.

“I am thrilled to join the established and experienced IBEX team,” said Velline. “Taking the reins from Anne has left me with tremendous shoes to fill but drawing on her continued leadership as executive director and working with the close-knit team, I feel confident that my experience along with their support will be a positive change for IBEX. I am looking forward to building new relationships and meeting the industry at IBEX in October.”

“We took our time to ensure we found the person who would be the right fit as the new IBEX show director,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Executive Director. “Mary brings a wealth of trade show, event management, and association experience to the IBEX Team, and we are thrilled to have her join us. I can’t wait for everyone to meet her at IBEX.”

Registration is open for this year’s Show, set to take place at the Tampa Convention Center, October 1 – 3, 2024. Visitors and accredited press can click here for registration.