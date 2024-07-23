NMMA names 2023 CSI Award-winning dealers

NMMA announced boat dealer recipients of the 2023 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards. The 2023 CSI Awards honor 1,000 boat dealers for customer satisfaction excellence in sales and 759 boat dealers for excellence in continued service.

For the eighth consecutive year, NMMA is using dealer satisfaction data collected through the Marine Industry CSI program to recognize boat dealers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvements to better serve their customers.

“Delivering an outstanding ownership experience and a creating a lifelong boater not only requires an excellent product, but an extraordinary journey from sales through continued service at the dealership,” said Robert Newsome, chief administrative officer and senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “Congratulations to the 2023 CSI Award boat dealer recipients for helping to ensure today’s boaters are on the water for decades to come.”

The 2023 CSI Award dealer recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90% or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year. Data is collected as part of a survey of customers who purchased a new boat between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers.

The complete list of boat dealers honored with 2023 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry is listed at www.boatsatisfaction.com.