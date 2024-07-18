MIASF names digital media specialist

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) announced the addition of Megan Murchie to its team as the new digital media specialist.

With a strong background in digital marketing and media management, Murchie is well-equipped to lead MIASF’s digital initiatives. Her past experiences include curating engaging social media presences and cultivating brand identities in the sports industry as well as membership organizations. She holds a degree in Advertising and Public Relations from the University of Central Florida and has worked with various organizations where she successfully executed campaigns that increased brand visibility and community engagement.

In her new role, Murchie will be responsible for overseeing all digital media efforts, including social media management, content creation, email marketing and website updates. Her strategic vision and creative approach will be instrumental in driving MIASF’s mission to support and promote the marine industry in South Florida.

“I am thrilled to join the MIASF team and look forward to contributing to the association’s growth and success,” said Megan Murchie. “The marine industry in South Florida is so vibrant, and I am excited to be a part of such an important mission”.

Murchie’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth and opportunity for MIASF. With her expertise, the association aims to further engage with its members, stakeholders, and the public, providing valuable information and fostering a stronger community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Megan Murchie to our team,” said Lori Wheeler, Vice President of MIASF. “Her expertise and creativity in digital media are sure to elevate our digital presence. We’re excited about the innovative perspective she will bring to the association.”