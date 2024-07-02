BoatPAC to host webinar with Congressman Buddy Carter

In August of 2022, NOAA Fisheries published a proposal to issue a new rule, expanding existing vessel speed restrictions to include boats between 35 and 65 feet, while enlarging the geographic footprint of these speed zones to include a majority of the Eastern Seaboard, in some cases up to 90 miles offshore. This was all done with the stated intent of protecting and saving the North Atlantic right whale, an endangered species, but with no consideration of alternative management tools such as advanced marine technologies.

To learn more about this issue, click here to read BoatPAC’s article.

On July 10, BoatPAC will host a webinar with Representative Buddy Carter (GA-01), member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment, Manufacturing and Critical Minerals, about his bill, H.R. 8704, that would prevent the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from publishing the vessel speed rule.

Rep. Carter’s bill would prevent this rule from being moved forward, while establishing a grant program under the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) to fund the implementation and adoption of marine technology solutions to allow for effective, measurable, and dynamic management.

Join the webinar to hear what boating means to Rep. Carter, how his bill works, and how BoatPAC and NMMA are working together with elected officials to save the industry.

To attend this free webinar, attendees must first sign a prior approval form here. RSVP by emailing Cam Nelson cnelson@nmma.org with your plans to attend.

Event details:

BoatPAC Webinar with Rep. Buddy Carter

July 10 at 1:30 p.m. EDT