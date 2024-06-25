Sea Tow Foundation adds six to Boating Safety Advisory Council

The Sea Tow Foundation recently announced their newest members joining fellow boating industry leaders and decision makers on the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council starting in July.

The new members were chosen by the current council and executive committee with oversight from the Sea Tow Foundation’s Board of Directors. Each new member will serve a two-year term at which time they will be eligible for a second term. Council members attend quarterly virtual meetings to consult on numerous boating safety topics, participate in a variety of boating safety initiatives, and are actively engaged in judging the entries for the annual National Boating Safety Awards. Judging the awards will be one of the Council’s next tasks as new members join in the coming weeks.

Applications for the awards open on July 22 and are due by September 7. For more details, visit https://www.boatingsafety.com/page/Awards.

“We are honored to have six impressive individuals join our Boating Safety Advisory Council,” said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “Their experience and passion will help encourage others in the industry to promote boating safety so we can ensure that every boater has an enjoyable day on the water and returns to shore each time.”

New members joining the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council include:

Madison Cherenzia , Head of Operations and Marketing at Norwest Marine, has over a decade of marine industry experience. Her strategic business development and innovative marketing have driven significant growth, making the marina a top destination for boaters.

Continuing members of the Boating Safety Advisory Council are:

Shannon Aronson, American Boat & Yacht Council

American Boat & Yacht Council Jeremy Backman, Chubb Personal Risk Services

Chubb Personal Risk Services Laura Barry, Consultant

Consultant Steven Bull , Bullitage Media, Inc.

, Bullitage Media, Inc. Gunnar Davies , BRP Marine

, BRP Marine Michael Gisch, MarineMax

MarineMax Kimberly Koditek, Boatsetter

Boatsetter Alisdair Martin , Consultant

, Consultant Christine Carlson McKone , Volvo Penta

, Volvo Penta Jeff Moag, Water Sports Foundation

Water Sports Foundation Leslie Palmer , Consultant

, Consultant Mark Pillsbury, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors

Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Angie Scott, The Woman Angler & Adventurer Podcast

The Woman Angler & Adventurer Podcast Chad Tokowicz, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas

Marine Retailers Association of the Americas Randy Vance, Firecrown Media

In addition, an Executive Committee directs and facilitates the Advisory Council’s efforts. The members of the Executive Committee include: