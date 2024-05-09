MarineMax dedicates seventh Habitat for Humanity home

MarineMax recently announced that for the seventh straight year, the company has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco to sponsor a home for a deserving family.

“We feel privileged to be part of the Habitat for Humanity program annually and to have an opportunity to extend a hand to families in need of homes. It’s incredibly rewarding to witness the life-changing impact it brings,” MarineMax CEO and President Brett McGill said. “At MarineMax, we cherish the opportunity to unite as a team and contribute our efforts to making a meaningful difference in these families lives.”

This year’s home dedication occurred on April 30 for the Hadley family. Jannese Hadley is a front desk receptionist and single mother to her two sons, Jah’Veon (10) and Jah’Len (7). Before getting the keys to their new home, the family of three lived at Jannese’s grandmother’s home, which was extremely challenging. The house was overcrowded, with one bathroom to share, and had a lot of maintenance issues, including a floor that was about to cave in and a leaky roof. Getting accepted into the Habitat program was truly life-changing for the family. “I cried tears of joy,” Jannese said. “I immediately called up my boys to tell them the news.” Her sons were incredibly proud of their mother for this accomplishment. They told her, “Mommy, whenever you tell us you’re going to do something, you do it. You never let us down.”