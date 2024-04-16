Marine Service Technician Week kicks off next week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) is set to kick off the third annual “International Marine Service Technician Week” from April 22-26, 2024. The week is dedicated to recognizing the exceptional skills and commitment of marine service professionals.

“Marine Service Technician Week offers a unique chance for the boating community to recognize the invaluable contributions of technicians who keep boating safe and reliable,” said Shannon Aronson, ABYC senior director of marketing and communications. “ABYC invites everyone, businesses and boaters alike, to participate by giving props to their favorite techs.”

Throughout the week, ABYC will highlight technicians on social media, host daily technical challenges with prizes from Navico Group, and organize a technical scavenger hunt with a chance to win premium tools from Derema Group. Additionally, the “Outstanding Technician Awards,” sponsored by Yamaha, will be presented with ten winners to be announced on Thursday, April 25.

For participation ideas and to see examples from past events, visit www.abycinc.org/thankyoutechs.