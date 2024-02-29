Aloha Marine Center acquired by Smith Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services announced the sale of Aloha Marine in Daytona Beach, Florida from Dave & Kathy Rusler to Smith Automotive Group. Aloha Marine has been serving the boating community since 1973.

“Performance Brokerage Services was selling BMC Boats that a friend of mine owned and operated, and asked me if I would consider selling. Performance Brokerage Services introduced us to several buyers, and we ended up choosing Smith Automotive Group who was a pleasure to work with,” president Dave Rusler commented. “As my partner, Kathy, our family, and I have owned and operated Aloha Marine for over 50 years, we wanted to partner with a buyer who appreciated the legacy and the commitment to our employees, customers, and the local marine and boat industry. We are very excited to be a part of the new ownership for the foreseeable future, and we sincerely appreciate and are very grateful for Performance Brokerage Services’ professionalism, hard work, and commitment to helping facilitate this transaction! Look no further when you are considering the sale of your marine and boat dealership.”

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America.

Smith Automotive Group was established in 1938 and is a family-owned, third-generation dealership group. John Smith, Jr., President, is the grandson of the automotive group founder. Smith Automotive Group currently operates nine dealerships in the Southeast. In 2023, Performance Brokerage Services represented Smith Automotive Group in their acquisition of Volvo of Savannah in Georgia, George Coleman Ford and Volvo of Hilton Head in South Carolina, and in 2021, Acura and Volvo of Athens in Georgia.

“We are very excited about acquiring our first marine dealership in Florida with the help of Performance Brokerage Services,” John Smith, Jr. stated. “The team was very helpful in guiding us through the buy-sell process and it was a pleasure to work with them again.”

Aloha Marine will remain at its current location at 1700 North Nova Road in Holly Hill, Florida.