NATDA launches new Trailer Tech Expo

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) announced a new event for trailer professionals coming in 2025. The Trailer Tech Expo powered by NATDA is scheduled to take place at Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, NV, February 25-27, 2025.

The event will highlight the latest in trailer technology and hands-on technical training for light-to-medium duty trailer dealership owners and staff. The event will offer an immersive experience in all things trailer technology, including workshops and displays highlighting the latest innovations in trailer design and dealership operations. Dealers can also partake in social and networking events, including an award ceremony that will recognize the most pioneering dealers, industry vendors and manufacturers.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to offer another event designed to elevate dealer performance,”

said NATDA Executive Director Andria Gibbon, CEM. “While our August event, the NATDA Trailer

Show, focuses on all aspects of the trailer industry, this new event in February is strictly focused on

technology and innovation and offers increased opportunities for hands-on experience in the

maintenance and repair of mechanical, hydraulic and electronic enhancements to trailer design.”

“This event will be a unique opportunity for NATDA to not only recognize innovation in our industry,

but also to expand our technical education programming by developing the first accreditation program

for trailer technicians,” added NATDA chief executive officer Rick McConnell.

The event’s programming is currently underway with ongoing input from NATDA’s Dealer Advisory

and Manufacturer Councils along with extensive surveying of NATDA membership. Over the next few

months, more details will be released leading up to NATDA’s signature event the NATDA Trailer

Show, which takes place August 28-29, 2024, with Dealership Performance Training on August 27.