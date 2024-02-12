Honda, Scout Boats announce partnership

Honda Marine, a business division of Honda Power Sports & Products, announced a new brand partnership with Scout Boats.

The new brand partnership, a program being launched with participating Honda Marine dealers, will offer the Honda Seabrook Series Boats: all-new, high-performing boats built exclusively for Honda by Scout and powered by Honda Marine BF150 iST® outboards. Buyers can select between 19.5’ Seabrook Center Console or 19.5’ Seabrook Dual Console Models, customizing their selections with five different trim levels.

The Honda Marine brand partnership with Scout Boats will produce the Honda Seabrook Series, luxury boats built exclusively for Honda by Scout featuring two 19.5’ models that can be customized with five different trim levels through an online buying process.

“Honda Marine has earned a reputation for serving the core of the boating market with the highest-quality outboards derived from legendary Honda automotive platforms. Today, our company is positioned to offer integrated solutions for the global marketplace that maximize the pleasure of the boating experience through our business strategy rooted in the Honda Vision for 2030: serving people worldwide with products that bring even greater joy and improve daily lives,” said Daniel Sherlock, Director, Honda Marine Division. “This new, strategic brand partnership with Scout Boats is designed to offer an innovative, feature-rich form of marine industry boat-and-engine packaging that integrates with a simplified, consumer-friendly shopping experience—all to eliminate the stress and second-guessing from the boat buying process, ensure that consumers are clear and confident in their choices, and exceed expectations with delivery of product that makes for remarkable boating experiences.”

Honda Marine draws on the technological prowess of its parent company: from generators to motorcycles to automobiles to jets, Honda produces millions of engines per year, with technology and economy of scale benefiting boating customers.

“At Scout Boats, we take great pride in offering the finest craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovations that produce the very best coastal sportfishing boats in their class—technologically advanced, fully crafted vessels that bridge modernity and unconventional style,” said Dave Wallace, President, Scout Boats. “A brand partnership with Honda Marine extends the value of our product offerings to discerning boaters, and we look forward to working with the Honda team who shares our passion and vision for advancing new innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and premium product solutions that define the future of the marine industry.”