Freedom Boat Club of Spain announces Murcia expansion

Freedom Boat Club announced its continued expansion across Spain with the addition of two new locations in Murcia located at the San Pedro del Pinatar and the Tomas Maestre marina. The new locations represent the 16th and 17th locations in the country and are slated to open for the 2024 boating season.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion in this strategic European market of growth,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club, EMEA. “With this announcement, Freedom will now have a presence in all five autonomous communities of the Mediterranean, including Andalusia, Murcia, Valencian Community, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands providing our members unparalleled access to these famed waterways. This milestone is a testament to our team, franchise partners and members who all share a passion for expanding the boating community and creating remarkable on-water experiences.”

Both locations will be franchise owned and operated by partners Salvador Ros and Juan Antonio Mompeán, who have more than 25 years of business ownership experience developing companies across a variety of sectors in region of Murcia. The new locations will provide members with direct access to boat within and along the Mar Menor region, one of the top boating destinations in Spain.

“We have worked with most of the current Freedom Boat Club team over the last few years, and we are confident that being under the umbrella of the Freedom Boat Club brand and it’s team is a guarantee of success to continue growing and developing our company to the maximum,” said Juan Antonio Mompeán, Co-Owner and Operations Manager, Freedom Boat Club of Murcia.

Additionally, the two new locations will add to Freedom’s “Mediterranean Corridor” with 20 locations from Benalmadena to Marseille giving members more opportunities to explore the famed waterways.

Both locations are planned to open in early Spring 2024 to kickoff Spain’s boating season.