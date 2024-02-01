Steady crowds reported for New York, Louisville shows

In partnership with Progressive Insurance, the Discover Boating New York Boat Show and Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow wrapped on Sunday, January 28, drawing steady crowds and intent boating and outdoors enthusiasts, with several exhibitors reporting quality traffic, new leads, and sales. The New York Boat Show attracted more than 27,000 attendees, and more than 23,000 cruised into Louisville to visit the annual sportshow.

Dave Schmitt with Buster’s Marine and New York exhibitor said, “It’s been a great boat show, beating our 2024 expectations.”

Angelo Costanza with Blue Marlin Boats echoed Schmitt saying, “We’re really happy with the results from this year. It’s been a wonderful show.”

Out of Louisville, Jason Timberlake with Still Lake Marine said, “As always, the show was an amazing experience…Saturday was crazy busy, with great sales! We’ve had a great show and definitely want more space next year.”

Steve Webb with Admirals Anchor Marine said, “Boat sales exceeded our expectations; it was a great show for us!”

Activations such as the Discover Boating Beach Club in New York and Discover Boating Lake Life Lounge and Paddle Sports Pool in Louisville helped immerse show-goers of all ages in the boat life and great outdoors as the brand looks to engage the next generation while retaining existing boaters and outdoors enthusiasts.

Boat Finder, which features a new design and layout to drive more shoppers to boat brands and dealers, continues to see increased activity across Discover Boating markets, with New York and Louisville attracting more than 28,000 people, resulting in approximately 690,000 boat card views – a 71% increase compared to 2023. Boat shoppers are using Boat Finder across mobile and desktop, helping brands gain additional exposure and attract potential buyers

Up next, Feb. 14-18, marks the 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, followed by the Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, Feb. 28-Mar. 3.