NATDA promotes director of membership

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) announced the promotion of LeAnna Koerner from the role of membership manager to director of membership.

In this new capacity, Koerner will be responsible for the management and expansion of NATDA educational programs, oversight of NATDA’s Dealer Advisory Council and Women in the Trailer Industry Committee in addition to her current responsibilities in the management and development of NATDA Membership Benefits and member growth.

Koerner, who has been with NATDA since 2021, has a proven record of success in supporting NATDA’s membership growth and retention as well as developing and expanding the NATDA Partner Benefit program.

“We are very pleased to promote LeAnna to Director of Membership of NATDA,” said NATDA’s executive director Andria Gibbon, CEM. “Her ability to connect with and understand our members has allowed her to significantly grow our membership offerings during her tenure with us. We are confident that she will continue to be successful in this new role.”