Yamaha Rightwaters supports Tennessee Wildlife Federation efforts

Yamaha Rightwaters announced its continued support of Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF) by donating $10,000 toward ensuring Tennessee’s abundant water resources flourish through conservation policy efforts. TWF is a consistent advocate for science-based, common-sense policy solutions to problems facing our wildlife, nature and water.

“Water is one of Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s biggest priorities when it comes to our advocacy work,” said Horace Tipton, director of conservation policy, Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “Access to clean water and the fight against invasive carp affect people and organizations across all industries. Support from companies like Yamaha allows us to continue to advocate for clean, responsibly managed water resources for everyone in Tennessee.”

Tennessee contains more than 60,000 miles of streams and rivers which provide habitat for fish and wildlife, fresh water for agriculture and public consumption, and numerous recreation opportunities. However, issues like the spread of invasive carp, maintaining healthy water sources, and public access for recreation continue to threaten these invaluable water resources.

“Yamaha Rightwaters is dedicated to promoting clean water through various conservation efforts,” said Joshua Grier, Manager, Sustainability, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Tennessee is home to several Yamaha facilities and our team looks forward to working with TWF in the years to come to preserve and protect the state’s natural resources and wildlife.”