Freedom Boat Club continues Australian expansion

Freedom Boat Club announced the planned opening of its new location in Southport, its second location along Australia’s Gold Coast. This announcement marks Freedom’s seventh location in the region since launching its presence in the Asia-Pacific market in early 2023.

“As we head into peak boating season in Australia, we’re excited to be adding our second location in the heart of the Gold Coast giving our members unlimited access to explore some of the most iconic waterways in the region,” said David Kurczewski, General Manager, Shared Services Asia-Pacific. “As Australia’s first global boat club, we are energized by the overwhelming positive reception we’ve received from the marketplace, with potential members and franchise operators looking to join the Freedom family and grow the great network we have in place.”

Freedom’s Southport location will be at Marina Mirage and will be led by Freedom franchise owners Aaron Hunt, owner of three of Australia’s top online boat chandleries and his partner Patrick Edwards, who combined have more than 40 years of experience in the marine industry.

“We received tremendous feedback after initially launching our first location at Sanctuary Cove earlier this year, and we’re thrilled to be opening Main Beach, giving our members unparalleled access to explore the Gold Coast,” said Patrick Edwards. “With the addition of our Main Beach location, our members will be able to enjoy direct access to the pristine Broadwater, luxury boutique shopping and waterfront dining for a truly seamless boating experience. We look forward to officially welcoming our members this season and supporting many memories on the water.”

The new location is planned to open in November 2023 and membership sales are currently underway.