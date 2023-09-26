Bayliner unveils new brand identity

Bayliner Boats launched its new brand identity bringing a revitalized energy to the boat builder known for creating cruising, fishing, and sport model options. The brand refresh represents one of the most comprehensive redesigns in the company’s 65-year history driven by consumer research.

“Many Bayliner owners are first-time boat buyers, and our vision for this redesign was to fully represent the feeling and excitement that comes with a day on the water,” said Benoit Verley President, Venture Group. “Bayliner has helped people achieve the dream of boat ownership for 65 years and it was time we matched the spirit of that moment with the look of the brand.”

The updated Bayliner “B” represents the spirit of feeling at home at the helm. In addition to a new look showcased through the logo, tagline and design of boat models, Bayliner said consumers can expect an intuitive and user-friendly website experience that will guide them to the model that best matches their needs.

“We felt it was critical to elevate the interactive experience with our customers both off and on the water,” said Sara Fahy, Bayliner Marketing Manager. “We want every aspect of the customer journey to feel memorable and exciting. We want to be a part of their big life moments and believe this brand change will enable that to happen.”

Bayliner’s refreshed branding will appear throughout its fleet starting in 2024.