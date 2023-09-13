Yamaha Marine names customer experience division manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Jason Berry to Customer Experience Division Manager.

In his new role, Berry is responsible for leading and supporting Marine Field Service and call centers for Outboard, WaterCraft, Bennett and Siren. Berry and his teams provide in market product support, dealer development, growing technicians, workforce development, consumer support, dealer technical support, Bennett customer and technical support team, and Siren customer and technical support team.

“Jason’s in-depth knowledge of Yamaha products coupled with more than 18 years of experience will serve the Customer Experience Division well as he assumes the Division Manager leadership role,” said Joe Maniscalco, General Manager, Marine Service. “His expertise will continue to enhance the various teams he leads and supports.”

Berry joined the Yamaha team in 2005 as an Outboard Inside Parts Sales Representative. In addition, he held positions including WaterCraft Accessory Product Planner, Parts and Accessory Sales and Marketing Supervisor for Golf Car, Snowmobile, WaterCraft and Yamalube, Parts and Accessories National Sales and Field Support Manager for WaterCraft, Motorsports and Golf Car, and WaterCraft Service Manager.

Berry reports directly to Joe Maniscalco, General Manager, Marine Service.