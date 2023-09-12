RAILBLAZA appoints global CEO

RAILBLAZA Ltd., manufacturer of electronics, fishing and boating mounting systems and accessories, announced the appointment of Andrew Moczygemba as its new global chief executive officer.

As the current president of RAILBLAZA USA and former chief operating officer based in Houston, Texas, USA, Moczygemba has been an integral participant in organizational transformation and enhancing profitability across various segments.

“Andrew’s dedication, strategic prowess, and effective leadership align deeply with RAILBLAZA’s ethos,” said Peter Tinholt, director of RAILBLAZA and partner at private equity fund Oriens Capital. “His instinctive knowledge of the market and our products will help the business achieve its ambitious goals and his passion for the outdoors is pivotal for the advancement of the organization.”

Prior to joining RAILBLAZA in 2014, Moczygemba served as the new business advisor and vice president of business development at YakGear, Inc. He has consistently exhibited substantial competence in corporate strategy as the company transitions toward a more focused, growth-centric business.

“It’s particularly pleasing that we can promote from within,” said Nigel Jeffries, chairman of RAILBLAZA. “Andrew has proven his ability to drive growth, face challenges head-on, and adopt an entrepreneurial approach. The board took careful consideration of Andrew’s location in the US and concluded that this was not only appropriate but advantageous for future business opportunities.”

With over two decades of experience, Moczygemba’s diverse background spans the outdoor industry — including retail giant Bass Pro Shops and former Texas-based paddle sports maven Austin Canoe & Kayak.

Ross Pratt, executive director and founder of RAILBLAZA, is a strong proponent of Moczygemba’s elevated position. “After working with Andrew for the last ten years, his knowledge and belief in the RAILBLAZA brand have been inspiring,” said Pratt. “His experience in the outdoor industry is robust, and he has all the skills to lead a strong team.”