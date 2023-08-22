Boat Owners Warehouse opens Sarasota location

Boat Owners Warehouse, an independent yacht and marine supply company in Florida, has announced it has opened its eighth store. The Sarasota, Florida location is at 7522 South Tamiami Trail.

“After over four decades of serving Florida Atlantic coast anglers and boat owners, we’re excited to open our first Gulf Coast location in the state,” said Kathy Miceli, VP of Retail Operations. “Our Sarasota store provides the same knowledgeable staff, great service, extensive product line and competitive pricing Boat Owners Warehouse is known for.”

Open seven days a week, the 15,000 sq. ft. building is located along the area’s major thoroughfare. Fully stocked, the store has 2,500 sq. ft. dedicated to fishing equipment and tackle alone. A grand opening celebration is planned for October 6.