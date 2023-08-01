V20 adds new executive recruiter

V20 Recruiting + Consulting, the leading recruitment firm specializing in talent search for companies in the Powersports, Marine and RV industries announced Christian Henderson has joined the V20 Team.

Doug Sexton, V20 Recruiting President said, “We are very excited to have Chris joining the V20 Team. It is important to us that we have enthusiastic and passionate members on our staff. Chris is definitely both. He has already hit the ground running and I’m confident he will be a great asset for our clients and the candidates he interfaces with”.

Henderson is a 28-year veteran of the powersports industry. Starting his career working at the dealer level he continued to progress through his career working with Triumph North America for 10 years as the South U.S. Sales Director and most recently as Managing Director Americas for MV Agusta. His diverse and deep knowledge of the industry will be utilized to help dealers, OEMs and aftermarket organizations in the industry to identify talent that will help propel the growth of their businesses.

“I am excited and find myself reenergized as I start this next phase of my career. I know this industry like the back of my hand, and I am confident that I can help V20 clients grow their business with the talent that we match with them. It’s going to be a challenging but fun ride,” Henderson said.