IMTRA appoints new VP of operations, HR director

IMTRA, manufacturer and importer of solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced it has added to its management team with a promotion and a new hire. Long-time employee Larry Lake has been promoted to Vice President of Operations and has been appointed to the Senior Leadership team as part of his new position. In addition, Carissa Deschler has joined IMTRA as its first Human Resource Director.



Lake manages several of the teams that impact IMTRA’s customers’ experience from start to finish. From customer service and production to shipping and receiving, technical support and warranty coverage, he is responsible for critical areas within IMTRA and has worked with several members of these departments for years. In his new position, he is now responsible for the continued growth and success of these important teams.



“Larry has had a tremendous impact on IMTRA in terms of his work and our company culture,” said Eric Braitmayer, president and CEO of IMTRA. “He’s a natural leader and a thoughtful and caring professional that balances the needs of the organization, our customers and our people very adeptly. We have an incredibly talented team, and I can’t thank Larry enough for all the time and passion he’s put into IMTRA since he started in the warehouse almost 30 years ago. It’s a real sign that IMTRA is a place where hard work, effort and career development can take you to great heights within our organization.”



“Through my long tenure with IMTRA I have been inspired by members of the team and grateful for their patience and trust,” said Lake. “I have tried to live up to and lead by their example. I look forward to my new position to better serve IMTRA and our customers.”



New to the organization, Deschler has an extensive background in human resources, most recently with Amazon, and will be working with the management team on best practices as the development of an employee-owned company evolves. She is a welcome addition to the Leadership Team and has been very helpful early on in assisting IMTRA’s management in the hiring process for several positions, revamping of employee policies, and consulting with employee committees that work on programs aimed at improving the daily experiences of all employees.

“I am thrilled that Carissa chose to join our team,” said Braitmayer. “She feels like a natural fit for IMTRA and our culture and will be a valuable resource for our staff.”

“It is so refreshing to join a company that places such a high priority on the customer experience, as well as the experience of the employees and their place in the community,” said Deschler. “I immediately got a positive first impression when interviewing. Now that I have spent some time acclimating, I am confident that this is the right place for me and look forward to becoming more a part of the IMTRA family.”



