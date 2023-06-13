Sea Tow returns to TV series Deep Water Salvage

Sea Tow – an on-water marine assistance provider – announced it will appear in season three of The Weather Channel television network’s docuseries DEEP WATER SALVAGE, which premiered Sunday, June 11.

DEEP WATER SALVAGE season three follows crews around the globe – from the Gulf of Mexico to the shores of Spain – as they take on high-pressure missions to salvage ships in peril from extreme weather, and repair marine infrastructure. Crews encounter new adventures including assisting local authorities in the recovery of a submerged vehicle believed to have a body inside, as well as delicately hauling a shipwrecked vessel near sacred burial grounds, where they manage to avoid the wrath of locals – both in the natural and supernatural worlds. After a devastating oil spill, crews create a unique oil recovery system designed to protect the marine ecosystem.

Every episode is brought to viewers in part by Sea Tow, who has been a part of the docuseries for all three seasons. The salvors in each episode include Sea Tow crews, making Sea Tow an essential partner in the production of DEEP WATER SALVAGE. In celebration of DEEP WATER SALVAGE season three, the network and Sea Tow are elevating their partnership by offering to viewers an enhanced experience made especially for marine professionals and boating enthusiasts. On May 12, the network launched its first boating forecast for the summer season, bringing nautical viewers a specialized report on weather conditions beyond the shore. In addition, the network will air custom boating safety segments following premiere week.

“Sea Tow is excited to continue working with The Weather Channel,” said Sea Tow CEO Joseph Frohnhoefer. “We’re thrilled to be back on board for a third season of Deep Water Salvage, where Sea Tow franchise owners and their skilled teams are proud to showcase to viewers the complex and compelling salvage work they do.”

The new DEEP WATER SALVAGE season three episodes will air every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on The Weather Channel television network, as well as the network’s CTV streaming app, available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex.