Retail Boat Sales Softened in 2025

Krystina SkiboMarch 19, 2026
boat

New boat retail unit sales declined 9% year over year, totaling 215,237 units, compared with 236,070 units of 2024, according to NMMA’s latest Monthly Recreational Boating Industry Data Summary.

While economic headwinds influenced purchasing decisions throughout the year, demand for boating remained supported by accessible segments and continued participation across the broader boating marketplace. Among new boat segments, NMMA’ data found that freshwater fishing boats showed the greatest stability with a 1.5% decline in unit sales year over year.

Key economic indicators throughout 2025 reinforced a cautious consumer environment. Interest rates remained elevated, inflation held above historical averages and consumer confidence and sentiment measures remained relatively subdued compared with long-term norms. These factors continued to influence consumer behavior around large discretionary purchases, according to NMMA’s data, including boats.

As the industry moves into 2026, the recreational boating market is entering the year in a relatively balanced position following the demand surge earlier in the decade. While NMMA found that new boat sales moderated in 2025, steady participation levels and multiple pathways to boating continue to support the long-term outlook for the industry.

NMMA’s Monthly Recreational Boating Industry Data Summary report includes comprehensive retail and wholesale data, engine and segment breakdowns, and key economic indicators relevant to marine businesses. Associate Members can buy an annual subscription for $2,400 or a monthly copy for $250. Non-members can purchase an annual subscription for $3,500.

Krystina SkiboMarch 19, 2026

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