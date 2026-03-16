Taylor Fore New General Manager of Hagadone Marine Center

Hagadone Marine Group recently appointed Taylor Fore as the new General Manager of Hagadone Marine Center.

Taylor joins the marine division from The Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course, where he most recently served as Head Golf Professional, according to the company, leading a team of more than 150 employees across five departments while overseeing operations, team development and financial performance.

A nine-year leader within Hagadone Corporation, Fore brings a strong background in business operations, team leadership and organizational development. During his time with the company, he has witnessed the growth of Hagadone Marine Group and is eager to help continue building on that momentum, according to the company.

“Taylor is a proven leader who understands the importance of building strong teams and delivering exceptional experiences,” said Craig Brosenne, President of Hagadone Marine Group, in a news release. “His leadership approach and operational mindset align perfectly with our vision for Hagadone Marine Center, and we are confident his leadership will help position our marine operations for continued growth and success.”

As General Manager, Taylor will oversee operations at Hagadone Marine Center, according to the company, including sales, service, storage and marina operations. His focus will be on strengthening collaboration across departments and enhancing operational performance.

Taylor and his wife Jenna have been married for 11 years and have three children, Harper, Jameson and Makena. Their family enjoys staying active outdoors in the North Idaho community, according to the company.