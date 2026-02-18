America’s Boating Club Ushers in New Board

At its 2026 Annual Meeting held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons elected its new Board of Directors during the 2026 Change of Watch held on Saturday, February 14.

Mike Wiedel, Senior Navigator, was elected as Chief Commander. A member of America’s Boating Club Milwaukee since 1988, he has previously served in all squadron and district offices before advancing to the national level. There, he served as National Administrative Officer in 2022 and then National Executive Officer in 2024.

“As your Chief Commander, my priority is to continue the modernization of our operations, support our volunteer leaders, and ensure that every squadron has the tools to innovate, motivate, and educate if they choose to use them,” Wiedel said. “For our organization to thrive, our local squadrons must become community hubs that reflect the modern boater’s lifestyle.”

The following officers were also elected to serve on the 2026 Board of Directors: