Northpoint Appoints Gary Childress Vice President of Sales

Northpoint Commercial Finance has named Gary Childress vice president of sales with responsibilities to oversee and direct sales for the organization’s marine, manufactured housing, power sports, recreational vehicle and trailer divisions.

In this new capacity, Childress works closely with Northpoint’s sales team leaders, according to the organization, including the Marine Division’s Director of Business Development Brian Marfiz. His areas of focus include helping each division’s respective sales teams to drive dealer growth, strengthen partnerships and align sales initiatives with Northpoint’s internal operations and credit teams to ensure exceptional service while building long-term relationship value.

Prior to this appointment, Childress served three years as Northpoint’s vice president of marine operation, according to the organization. In addition, he brings 30+ years of experience in sales, operations, and leadership, having spent a decade at Genuine Parts Company and more than 20 years at American Honda Motor Company where he built extensive expertise in driving growth and operational excellence.

“Gary has been instrumental in strengthening our marine operations, and his deep understanding of both our dealers and internal teams makes him a natural fit to lead our sales organization,” said Northpoint president and CEO Dan Radley in a news release. “As VP of Sales, Gary brings a unique operational perspective that will elevate how we support our partners and drive strategic growth across the business.”

“My focus is to help our team and partners grow, to strengthen relationships and to work together to deliver exceptional service through innovation, collaboration and execution,” added Childress.