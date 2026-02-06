Freedom Boat Club Expands New Zealand Presence with Queenstown Location

The StaffFebruary 6, 2026
Freedom Boat Club's new Queenstown location.
Freedom Boat Club recently announced its opening in Queenstown, the third location in Freedom Boat Club New Zealand, following successful launches in Auckland and Christchurch. The new location brings Freedom Boat Club’s boating experience to the beautiful waters of Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown.

“Queenstown is a globally celebrated destination for outdoor adventure and natural beauty,” said David Kurczewski, general manager, boating services Asia-Pacific. “With the addition of a Queenstown location, we’re providing members across New Zealand and the wider Asia-Pacific region with a world-class boating lifestyle in a setting that truly embodies the spirit of exploration on the water.”

Freedom Boat Club Queenstown will offer members access to a diverse fleet of premium boats, as well as hassle-free boating, with all maintenance, storage, insurance and cleaning handled by the club, plus the ability to reserve vessels via a user-friendly app.

The Freedom Boat Club model is designed to welcome boaters of all skill levels. Members receive comprehensive training from licensed captains and benefit from reciprocal access to more than 400 locations worldwide.

“This is a significant milestone for Freedom Boat Club New Zealand,” said Scott Williamson, owner, Freedom Boat Club New Zealand. “Queenstown’s lakes and alpine waterways deserve a boating experience that is easy, accessible, and world-class, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering. We look forward to welcoming both seasoned boaters and newcomers to the water.”

