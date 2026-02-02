MMTA Hosts 20th Annual Business of Boating Conference

The StaffFebruary 2, 2026
mmta
Image credit: MMTA

On Thursday, January 22nd, the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association MMTA hosted its 20th annual BOB Conference at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro, MA. The conference brought together just under 200 attendees.

Attendees were able to partake in different sessions such as industry updates, sales and service data to help evolve to a changing consumer, a workforce panel discussion, AI marketing tips and tools, Hanson Milone Safe Boating law updates, employment law, Legislative and Government relations updates, and more.

The conference included two lunchtime presentations, including a special performance by Comedian Kelly MacFarland. Additionally, the MMTA awarded State Representative Kathy LaNatra as the 2025 MMTA Legislative Official of the Year. MA state legislators in attendance included Boating Caucus Co-Chairs Senator Paul Feeney & Rep Steven Xiarhos.

“This year’s Business of Boating Conference was outstanding,” MMTA President Marie Hayward said in a news release. “Thanks to attendees, speakers and sponsors for their participation and support, which helped make BOB such a success. This annual gathering of the Massachusetts recreational boating community, across all its dimensions, exemplifies MMTA’s mission to educate, collaborate and communicate. We look forward to the 2026 boating season ahead!”

The BOB conference is planned and organized by a volunteer Conference Committee and MMTA Executive Director Randall Lyons. The conference was made possible through the generosity of its sponsors and attendees, including 18 table sponsors and 62 annual sponsors of the Association.

The StaffFebruary 2, 2026

Related Articles

the irish boat shop

The Irish Boat Shop Selects Latimer W. Spinney as President

February 2, 2026
mercury marine

Mercury Marine and De Antonio Yachts Announce 5-Year Supply Agreement

February 2, 2026
seakeeper

Gunpowder, Inc. Expands Partnership with Seakeeper

February 2, 2026
Hefring Marine's IMAS

Hefring Marine’s IMAS Now Available on Raymarine’s LightHouse OS

February 2, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.