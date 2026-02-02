MMTA Hosts 20th Annual Business of Boating Conference

On Thursday, January 22nd, the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association MMTA hosted its 20th annual BOB Conference at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro, MA. The conference brought together just under 200 attendees.

Attendees were able to partake in different sessions such as industry updates, sales and service data to help evolve to a changing consumer, a workforce panel discussion, AI marketing tips and tools, Hanson Milone Safe Boating law updates, employment law, Legislative and Government relations updates, and more.

The conference included two lunchtime presentations, including a special performance by Comedian Kelly MacFarland. Additionally, the MMTA awarded State Representative Kathy LaNatra as the 2025 MMTA Legislative Official of the Year. MA state legislators in attendance included Boating Caucus Co-Chairs Senator Paul Feeney & Rep Steven Xiarhos.

“This year’s Business of Boating Conference was outstanding,” MMTA President Marie Hayward said in a news release. “Thanks to attendees, speakers and sponsors for their participation and support, which helped make BOB such a success. This annual gathering of the Massachusetts recreational boating community, across all its dimensions, exemplifies MMTA’s mission to educate, collaborate and communicate. We look forward to the 2026 boating season ahead!”

The BOB conference is planned and organized by a volunteer Conference Committee and MMTA Executive Director Randall Lyons. The conference was made possible through the generosity of its sponsors and attendees, including 18 table sponsors and 62 annual sponsors of the Association.