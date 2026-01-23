Twin Vee partners with Mercury Marine

The StaffJanuary 23, 2026
Bahama Boat Works
Photo courtesy of Bahama Boat Works

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. has announced that its monohull brand, Bahama Boat Works, has entered into a partnership with Mercury Marine. The partnership aims to increase the brand’s presence in saltwater, offshore and performance-focused boating segments.

“This partnership is about growth, credibility and access,” said Joseph Visconti, president and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats. “Mercury Marine and Brunswick Corporation bring unmatched dealer infrastructure, brand recognition and customer trust. We believe that aligning Bahama Boat Works with Mercury Marine immediately strengthens our dealer recruiting efforts, expands our addressable market, and introduces the Bahama Boat Works brand to new demographics that already believe in Mercury Marine-powered boats.”

Bahama Boat Works will officially launch at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 25-29, where it will display three new models along with several existing boats.

