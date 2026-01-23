Off The Hook Yachts marks IPO with NYSE Closing Bell

The Off The Hook Yachts team stepped onto Wall Street this week to ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange, marking the company’s recent initial public offering.

“Ringing the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange was a moment I never imagined when we were just getting started,” said Jason Ruegg, founder and president of Off The Hook Yachts. “To share that experience with our team, on the eve of the New York Boat Show, reflects how far we have come and the relationships that helped shape our growth. We are proud of what we have built so far, and of the progress we have made in modernizing how boats are bought and sold.”

Off The Hook Yachts stated that it was founded with a focus on building a scalable, technology-driven marketplace. The company’s platform serves buyers, sellers, dealers and brokers across the United States.