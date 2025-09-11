Off The Hook Yachts launches yacht brokerage

The StaffSeptember 11, 2025
Autograph Yacht Group
Photo courtesy of Autograph Yacht Group

Off The Hook Yachts has announced the launch of Autograph Yacht Group (AYG), the premier brokerage arm of the Off The Hook Yachts family of companies. The new company is led by Mike Burke, a senior broker and marine industry professional of 30 years.

“I am thrilled to launch Autograph Yacht Group alongside a world-class team of brokers who share my passion for client relationships and exceptional service,” Burke said. “With decades of combined experience and a focus on the luxury market, we are committed to setting a new standard for high-end yacht brokerage.”

Autograph Yacht Group will serve clients from a location in Jupiter, Florida, and from Las Olas Marina in Fort Lauderdale, overseen by Gary Hardcastle, vice president of Autograph Yacht Group. The company will make its official debut at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

