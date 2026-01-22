Suntex Marinas acquires Two Georges Marina in Florida

Suntex Marinas, in partnership with Centerbridge Partners, has acquired Two Georges Marina in Shalimar, Florida. The property will be rebranded as Shalimar Harbor Marina, honoring its history as the former Shalimar Yacht Basin and paying tribute to the Town of Shalimar.

Shalimar Harbor Marina becomes Suntex’s second Emerald Coast location, joining Legendary Marina in Destin, Florida. Boaters will benefit from a fuel dock, ship store and on-site marine services. The acquisition adds 134 wet slips and 190 dry rack storage spaces to the Suntex network.

“Shalimar Harbor Marina is a perfect fit for the Suntex family,” said Sam Chavers, senior vice president of operations at Suntex Marinas. “With both covered and uncovered wet slips, along with protected dry storage, the marina offers versatile options for our customers. Its prime location and amenities align with our mission to deliver the best boating experiences in the most sought-after destinations.”

George and Amanda Fussell will operate an independent sales and service business at the marina under under the Two Georges Marine name. The business will continue to provide boatyard haul-out services, maintenance and repairs, repowers and retail boat sales.

“We are proud to grow alongside Suntex through a collaborative, long-term partnership,” said George Fussell Jr. “We are excited to continue serving our local community through Two Georges Marine and to provide the same five-star, family-run hospitality our customers have come to know and love.”