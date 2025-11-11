Suntex Marinas expands in California

Suntex Marina Investors has announced the acquisition of Vintage Marina and Channel Islands Harbor Marina in Oxnard, California. The addition of these marinas in the Channel Islands Harbor adds over 780 premium slips to the Suntex portfolio.

“The acquisition of Vintage Marina and Channel Islands Harbor Marina represents an exciting expansion of our West Coast portfolio,” said Mike Warntjes, senior vice president of operations for Suntex Marinas. “These two premier properties embody the quality, service and community connection that define the Suntex experience. We look forward to continuing to enhance our strong relationships in the Channel Islands Harbor area and providing our customers with world-class facilities and exceptional hospitality on the water.”