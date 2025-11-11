Suntex Marinas expands in California

The StaffNovember 11, 2025
Suntex Marinas in California
Photo courtesy of Suntex

Suntex Marina Investors has announced the acquisition of Vintage Marina and Channel Islands Harbor Marina in Oxnard, California. The addition of these marinas in the Channel Islands Harbor adds over 780 premium slips to the Suntex portfolio.

“The acquisition of Vintage Marina and Channel Islands Harbor Marina represents an exciting expansion of our West Coast portfolio,” said Mike Warntjes, senior vice president of operations for Suntex Marinas. “These two premier properties embody the quality, service and community connection that define the Suntex experience. We look forward to continuing to enhance our strong relationships in the Channel Islands Harbor area and providing our customers with world-class facilities and exceptional hospitality on the water.”

The StaffNovember 11, 2025

Related Articles

boat

Lightspeed data shows boat sales growth in October

November 11, 2025
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida seeks control of red snapper management

November 11, 2025
ADV boat

BoatUS Foundation launches database to track ADVs

November 11, 2025
MMA logo

MMA seeks judges for 2025 Neptune Awards

November 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.