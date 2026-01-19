MarineMax names 2025 General Manager of the Year

MarineMax announced Dale Law, general manager of MarineMax Lake Ozark, as the 2025 Bill McGill General Manager of the Year.

The award is one of the highest honors within the MarineMax organization. It was presented during MarineMax’s annual awards trip, where the company gathered to recognize outstanding performance and leadership across its nationwide network. The celebration honored excellence among sales team members, department managers and general managers.

Law’s selection as General Manager of the Year reflects his exceptional leadership, consistent results and unwavering commitment to people, customers and community. He is known for his steady leadership style and team-first mindset. Law has built a culture at MarineMax Lake Ozark that prioritizes collaboration, accountability and delivering an outstanding customer experience.

“Dale represents the very best of MarineMax leadership,” said Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax. “His focus on developing his team, serving customers with integrity and positively impacting his community truly embodies the principles my father believed great leaders should stand for. We are proud to recognize Dale with this honor.”

The Bill McGill General Manager of the Year Award was named after MarineMax founder and industry visionary Bill McGill. It recognizes leaders who inspire their teams, achieve operational excellence and live the MarineMax values every day. Recipients set a standard for leadership across the organization through their dedication to customer satisfaction, team development and long-term success.