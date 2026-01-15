Nimbus Group restructures North American operations

Nimbus Group AB announced changes to its North American operations aimed at strengthening commercial capabilities and reducing costs.

Dave Patnaude is now the head of U.S. operations. Patnaude brings experience managing and developing dealerships and will report to Christina Evans, deputy CEO and chief commercial officer. Nimbus previously appointed Evans as deputy CEO and CCO to lead efforts to accelerate North American business development and work closely with the regional organization and dealer network.

The company will also consolidate the production of boats under the Nimbus brand to Europe as part of its global capacity optimization strategy. The company’s EdgeWater, Florida, facility will now focus exclusively on producing boats under the EdgeWater brand and will continue to operate as an independent profit center within the group.

“North America is one of our most important markets,” said Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus. “These measures will increase our commercial capabilities, reduce our costs and clarify responsibilities within the organization. Operating with defined P&L responsibility and maintaining close proximity to our customers is essential to reversing the negative trajectory reported in Q3 2025 and for securing sustainable long-term growth.”

“North America is a key market for a leading powerboat manufacturer,” said Evans. “My task is to ensure we fully capitalize on the opportunities it presents. With Dave Patnaude at the helm of U.S. operations, bringing hands-on operational experience and deep commercial acumen, I am confident in our ability to deliver. I look forward to partnering with him and our colleagues to unlock Nimbus Group’s full potential in this region.”