GOST shares management team promotions
Global Ocean Security Technologies (GOST), a company specializing in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, has announced several management team promotions.
Dayene Gibson has been named sales manager and will oversee all aspects of sales operations, including the continued development of relationships with industry partners. Rebecca Lancashire has transitioned to marketing manager, where she will lead brand management, content and social media production, product and trade show marketing, and the sales lead process. Jamie Veach will now serve as controller, overseeing financial reporting, accounting operations and regulatory compliance.
“With GOST now entering our 20th year of business, we have undergone some very positive organizational realignment,” said Brian Kane, CEO and founder of GOST. “Specifically, Dayene, Rebecca and Jamie have all taken on significant new roles and responsibilities as we move into 2026. Each of these talented team members has more than proven themselves and will be key to our continued success.”