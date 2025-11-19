Ancient finalizes acquisition of Burgess

The StaffNovember 19, 2025
Dragos Yachts Jafe Tica yacht
Dragos Yachts' Jafe Tica yacht. Photo courtesy of Burgess

Ancient, a long-term investor in specialized finance and services businesses, has announced its acquisition of Burgess, a yacht brokerage and management firm.

Burgess operates globally with 18 offices across London, Monaco, New York, and Miami, as well as Asia and the Middle East. The firm provides brokerage, charter, new construction, management, crew services and insurance.

“This partnership empowers us to invest further in technology, talent and the evolving needs of our clients, while remaining true to the values that define Burgess,” said Ian Armstrong, managing director of Burgess.

“Burgess represents the highest standards in the superyacht industry,” said Loren Easton, head of private investing for Ancient. “Burgess’ enduring legacy, global reach and commitment to service align perfectly with Ancient’s mission to invest in category-defining platforms built for the long term.”

The Burgess senior leadership team will remain in their posts.

The StaffNovember 19, 2025

Related Articles

Predator Bay Water Ski Club

Nautique partners with Predator Bay Water Ski Club

November 19, 2025
Volare Boats Artemis23

Spotlight: Volare Boats debuts all-electric Artemis23

November 17, 2025
boat

Michigan Clean Marina Program certifies four marinas

November 17, 2025
Regal Boats' Paul Kuck

Regal Boats appoints president

November 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.