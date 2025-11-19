Ancient finalizes acquisition of Burgess

Ancient, a long-term investor in specialized finance and services businesses, has announced its acquisition of Burgess, a yacht brokerage and management firm.

Burgess operates globally with 18 offices across London, Monaco, New York, and Miami, as well as Asia and the Middle East. The firm provides brokerage, charter, new construction, management, crew services and insurance.

“This partnership empowers us to invest further in technology, talent and the evolving needs of our clients, while remaining true to the values that define Burgess,” said Ian Armstrong, managing director of Burgess.

“Burgess represents the highest standards in the superyacht industry,” said Loren Easton, head of private investing for Ancient. “Burgess’ enduring legacy, global reach and commitment to service align perfectly with Ancient’s mission to invest in category-defining platforms built for the long term.”

The Burgess senior leadership team will remain in their posts.