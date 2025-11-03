Consultant Corner: Selling strategies in a softening market

By David Gee

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: the recreational boating market is cooling. More dealers are reporting decline rather than growth. Interest rates still aren’t low enough. Inventory levels are too high. And consumers who were once revved up to buy now need more reassurance than ever.

Welcome to your world, where price sensitivity is the new pandemic—and convincing someone they’re getting an incredible deal is often the only way to move a boat.

So, what do you do when demand softens, financing hurdles rise, and buyers get cold feet faster than your Uncle Larry jumping into Lake Michigan in October?

You shift your strategy from “wait for traffic” to “engineer momentum.”

1. Stop fishing for buyers. Start catching attention.

Attention is the new currency. And in the first three seconds of any interaction—online or in-person—your message needs to create:

Desire (“I want that lifestyle.”)

("Now is the moment.") Justification ("This is a smart move, not a reckless one.")

(“Now is the moment.”) Justification (“This is a smart move, not a reckless one.”)

This doesn’t happen by listing specs. It happens by selling stories:

“Your kids are only this age once. This is the summer they’ll remember.”

Specs are rational.

Stories are emotional.

And emotions close deals—even in tough markets.

2. Make the buyer feel like they’re getting away with something

Let’s be honest: in today’s climate, almost everyone is thinking, “Maybe I should wait.”

And that’s exactly why promotions, rate buydowns, warranties, and sweetened bundles are working. When interest rates are cold, make your offer hot:

Free storage this winter

Complimentary first-year service package

$1,500 gear credit for early buyers

Prepaid maintenance cards

Rate incentives for approved buyers

People don’t need cheap. They need perceived advantage. Value.

Frame it as a once-a-season opportunity: “This is the best value we’ll offer all year. When it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Scarcity works because hesitation thrives on the illusion of infinite options.

3. Train your team on anti–cold feet psychology

Consumers are exhausted by decisions. They’re scared to be wrong.

Your salespeople should be ready with conversational anchors:

“Let’s talk about why you walked in today.”

“What’s the life moment you’re buying—not just the boat?”

“If you wait, what will this cost you emotionally and financially?”

Help the buyer rediscover their why, not just their wallet.

4. If they won’t buy a boat… sell them everything that touches one

One dealer told me, “Reminding customers to come in for service has kept us busier than ever.”

Yes. Because service is recession resistant.

Other revenue streams dealers are leaning on:

Accessories and gear

Electronics upgrades

Upholstery refreshes

Storage contracts

Winterization

Detailing memberships

Repowering

Boat rentals and fractional ownership programs

Education classes and on-water training

And here’s the kicker: every time someone comes in for service, they’re stepping onto your showroom floor.

That’s not just revenue. It’s relationship.

5. Create low-commitment on-ramps

Reluctant buyers love:

Demo days

Weekend ride-and-roadshows

VIP pre-season pricing events

Summer “Try Before You Buy” rentals

Make the decision experiential. Nobody falls in love with a brochure.

6. Be the calm voice in a nervous market

When everything feels uncertain, leadership becomes a sales differentiator.

A confident tone

Data-driven guidance

Long-term ownership cost framing

Transparency about financing

If you become the trusted advisor, you become the winner when the fear fog lifts.

The bottom line

Soft markets don’t just test sales talent.

They test storytelling, creativity, and the discipline to nurture relationships that aren’t ready yet.

Move boats where you can.

Make service appointments where you can’t.

Feature accessories, upgrades, storage, training, rentals, and events where buyers still want to engage.

Because when the economic winds are in our favor again, you won’t be trying to find customers.

You’ll already be with them.

David Gee is the former editor-in-chief of Boating Industry and current host of Boating Industry Insider podcast. He is a professional keynote speaker and creator of the 3 Second Selling platform that helps salespeople win attention, spark emotion, and close faster in today’s attention economy. You can reach him at david@3secondselling.com.