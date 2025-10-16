NMMA shares trade and tariff deadlines for manufacturers

The StaffOctober 16, 2025
NMMA advocacy update

The NMMA recently shared upcoming trade and tariff deadlines that could affect U.S. marine manufacturers and their supply chains. The organization encourages members to review the dates below and participate in open comment periods and consultations.

The NMMA shared:

IEEPA legal challenge

The legal challenge to tariff actions taken under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) continues through the appeals process following a ruling earlier this year by the U.S. Court of International Trade. NMMA is monitoring developments and will update members as new information becomes available.

Section 232 new investigations — industrial equipment, machinery and PPE

The U.S. Department of Commerce has opened Section 232 national security investigations into imports of industrial machinery, equipment and personal protective equipment. Public comments are due October 17, 2025.

Section 232 new tariffs — timber, wood and derivative products

New Section 232 tariffs on timber, lumber and derivative wood products take effect October 14, 2025, with higher rates scheduled for January 1, 2026. Measures include a 10% global tariff on softwood lumber and a 25% global tariff on certain finished wood goods, including furniture and cabinetry, rising to 50% in the new year.

Section 232 steel and aluminum derivative products — inclusion requests

Commerce published a second round of domestic producer requests to expand the list of steel and aluminum derivative products subject to 50% tariffs – this includes several HTS codes relevant to marine manufacturers. Responses and objections are due October 21, 2025.

Section 301 shipbuilding — current implementation

The administration continues to implement Section 301 actions related to foreign shipbuilding and marine components. NMMA is engaged with federal agencies to ensure any measures consider downstream impacts on U.S. recreational boatbuilders and suppliers.

USMCA review — public consultation period

As part of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement review, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has opened a public consultation. Comments are due November 4, 2025.

