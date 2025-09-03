Arksen and RAD Propulsion partner 

The StaffSeptember 3, 2025
Arksen
Photo courtesy of Arksen

Arksen, a sustainable marine vessel designer, and RAD Propulsion, an electric and autonomous marine propulsion manufacturer, have partnered to co-develop a series of advanced vessel propulsion platforms. These platforms will pair Arksen’s vessel architecture with RAD Propulsion’s next-generation electric drive and autonomy systems.

This partnership marks a significant step towards decarbonisation and smarter vessel operations. “This is a big leap,” said Jasper Smith, founder of Arksen. “We’re thrilled to join forces with RAD Propulsion, whose innovation in power and autonomy aligns perfectly with our mission to craft more sustainable, resilient marine systems. Together, we’re creating vessels that will lead the market, from ocean tourism to tactical operations.” 

The partnership launches with three active development projects: 

  • A rugged inflatable boat featuring RAD Propulsion’s Power console, a fully integrated, cable-free helm system tailored for eco-tourism and cruise operators and defence applications. 
  • A next-gen RIB platform optimised for RAD’s latest electric drive systems. 
  • Custom variations for autonomous patrol boats, tactical craft, and U.S. market pontoons, designed for mission-specific performance and scalability. 

    “By integrating RAD Propulsion’s technology, the partnership will push the boundaries on what’s possible for electric-powered vessels in remote and challenging environments, reducing the reliance on fossil fuels,” said Dan Hook, CEO of RAD. “Arksen’s design and market reach, combined with our propulsion and autonomy stack, make for a powerful offering across the marine landscape. Both companies are also committed to ensuring that this collaboration has a lasting positive impact on the environment, aligning with the growing demand for green energy. 

