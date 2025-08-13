Iconic Marine names Florida regional manager

The StaffAugust 13, 2025
Jim Renfrow of Iconic Marine Sales and Service
Photo courtesy of Iconic Marine

Iconic Marine Boat Sales and Service, owned by the parent company of Big Thunder Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Donzi, Baja, and NauticStar Boats, has appointed industry veteran Jim Renfrow as its regional manager of Florida.

Renfrow will work closely with Thad Jameson, vice president of retail sales for Iconic Marine and Big Thunder Marine, to strengthen the company’s presence in Florida. The brand currently operates four strategically located sales and service centers across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

“The appointment of Renfrow clearly indicates our commitment to growing and expanding our retail operations in Florida, the most important boating market in the world,” said Fred Ross, owner of Iconic Marine Group. “We will be launching several new models across all of our marquis brands in the coming months, and our prominent locations in South Florida will be vital to that plan.”

Renfrow has held executive sales and marketing roles with Hatteras Yachts, Fairline Yachts, and Cabo Yachts. Most recently, he was a partner at Total Marine, managing boat sales and service operations in Maryland and Florida.

Iconic Marine Boat Sales and Service serves as the retail arm of Iconic Marine Group, with operations in Key Largo, Miami Beach Marina, Haulover Marina, Dania Beach, Florida, Washington, North Carolina, and Key Harbor, New Jersey, as well as under the Big Thunder Marine brand in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

