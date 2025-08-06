From job to career: How to retain talent in the marine trades

This article, written by Brett M. Sause, was originally featured in the July/August edition of Boating Industry.

As labor shortages continue to impact marinas, dealerships, service yards, and marine operations nationwide, the conversation around staffing must evolve. It’s no longer just about finding qualified people. It’s about keeping them.

Historically, the business owners in the marine trades have relied heavily on passion, grit, and word-of-mouth recruitment to staff operations. But today’s reality is different. The skilled marine workforce is aging. New generations entering the workforce expect more security, more opportunity, and more investment in their personal and professional development. If the marine industry is to thrive for the next 50 years, business owners must rethink what it means to build a team.

As a seasoned financial professional and licensed captain with decades of leadership in both maritime operations and business advisory, I advocate that the modern marine employer must offer more than a job. These business owners must offer employees a future.

My perspective is unique, bridging marine industry experience with financial planning expertise. There is a compelling framework for how employers can build retention, loyalty, and career commitment in an industry that has historically been built on skill and sweat alone.

Hiring is tactical. Retention is strategic

Marine business owners have long been focused on hiring employees to fill gaps that are often seasonal. But very few owners have a true retention strategy. In today’s climate, if you don’t have a plan to keep your best people, you will lose them.

Recruiting fills a position. Retaining skilled employees, technicians, riggers, dock crew, service writers, and managers through your organization requires a strategic, long-term mindset. That mindset begins with clear job pathways, mentorship, internal advancement, and a commitment to professional development from the top down.

Retention isn’t just about preventing turnover; it’s about building a bench of loyal, invested team members who feel connected to your mission. Constantly recruiting and replacing staff wastes time, drains money, damages morale, and hurts customer relationships. Your best marketing asset is a stable, experienced team that customers trust.

When an employee leaves, it can cost you up to 50 percent of their annual salary to replace them. In specialized trades like marine services, that number can be even higher when you factor downtime, lost projects, training costs, and customer dissatisfaction.

Employees want more than a paycheck

Today’s workforce, especially younger, skilled tradespeople, are evaluating employers based on the total value proposition – not just hourly wages. People want financial security and long-term career viability. They want to know that the work they do today will help them build a life tomorrow.

This means skilled employees need access to:

Health insurance

Disability protection

Retirement plans

Career advancement opportunities

If you are not offering a meaningful benefits package, you are not competitive – period.

Marine employers should seriously consider offering:

Group Life Insurance (provides peace of mind for employees’ families)

Short-Term and Long-Term Disability (protects income during unexpected events)

Comprehensive Health Plans (especially those with Health Savings Accounts for greater flexibility)

Retirement plans such as a SIMPLE IRA or 401(k) with Roth option

These aren’t luxuries anymore; they’re expectations. The cost of offering them is far less than the cost of constant turnover, strained client relationships, and damaged reputation.

Retirement plans: From optional to essential

Gone are the days when a basic paycheck was enough to retain a skilled marine technician. If you’re serious about keeping your people, you need to help them plan for their future.

Offering retirement benefits isn’t just about dollars and cents. It’s about signaling to your team that you expect them to stay and that you want them to grow with your business. It’s about planting roots.

Three powerful options for marine business owners include:

SIMPLE IRA with Roth option: Ideal for smaller operations seeking ease of administration.

401(k) with Roth option: A scalable plan for larger operations or those looking to offer additional value to a broader range of employees.

Section 162 Executive Bonus Arrangement: A targeted retention tool for key employees, such as lead technicians, senior managers, or service directors. Under a Section 162 plan, the business provides a bonus that the employee uses to purchase personal life insurance. This strategy not only offers valuable life protection but also creates a financial incentive for long-term loyalty. It’s a flexible, selective benefit that can help retain top talent without the complexity of a formal deferred compensation plan.

These plans send a clear message to your people: “We see you staying here for the long run.” That message is powerful, and it speaks louder than any recruiter offering a few extra dollars per hour.

Culture is currency

Workplace culture plays a direct role in how long employees stay and how engaged they are. This industry is demanding. Employees face long days, high customer expectations, seasonal rushes, and unpredictable weather.

If your culture doesn’t support your team, you’ll burn through people faster than you can replace them.

Culture is about respect, recognition, opportunity for growth, and strong leadership. It’s about setting clear expectations, communicating honestly, and creating a workplace where people feel valued, not just used.

Invest in leadership training for managers. Celebrate wins. Ask your employees what they need and listen. Provide pathways for advancement beyond “just being a good tech.”

Simple culture-building ideas include:

Quarterly recognition awards

Career progression outlines

Paid training and certification programs

Annual employee appreciation events

People want to belong to something bigger than just their job title.

A real-world example

One marina I consult for used to experience 40 percent annual turnover among its service staff. After implementing a SIMPLE IRA, group disability coverage, and a career pathway program, their turnover dropped to less than 10 percent within 18 months. Productivity rose, customer satisfaction soared, and profits followed.

The investment they made in their people paid dividends far beyond payroll costs. This isn’t theoretical; it’s reality.

A call to marine employers

The marine trades offer a rewarding and fulfilling path but only if we treat it like the profession it is, not simply a stopgap job. Whether you’re running a marina, a dealership, a service yard, or a boatyard, your people are your most valuable asset.

Investing in your employees, from dockhands to senior managers, is no longer optional. It’s the difference between building a stable, thriving operation or constantly battling turnover and burnout.

Today’s competitive landscape demands that marine employers offer not just jobs, but futures. Comprehensive benefit packages, clear career pathways, and even advanced executive retention strategies like Section 162 Executive Bonus Arrangements should be on the table for your key people.

If we want to see this industry and our business thrive into the next generation, we must start investing in people the same way we invest in boats, buildings, technology and equipment.

The time to act is now

Take a hard look at your current retention strategy or start building one today. Your people are your greatest investment. Treat them accordingly, and they’ll build your future alongside you.

Capt. Brett M. Sause is a U.S. Coast Guard licensed 100 GRT Master with a commercial towing endorsement, certified instructor with the National Safe Boating Council, and the CEO of AFG Wealth—a boutique financial planning firm serving business owners and professionals in the maritime, medical, and financial sectors.

With over 25 years of experience in employee benefit design, wealth strategy, and marine business operations, Capt. Sause regularly consults with employers on building sustainable, career-focused teams in specialized industries.