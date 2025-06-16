MRAA helps delay lead key ban in Minnesota

The StaffJune 16, 2025
Unlock Minnesota speech
Mike Davin, vice president of industry relations for MRAA, spoke on behalf of Minnesota’s recreational boating industry at an Unlock Minnesota event to raise awareness of the issue among Minnesota legislators and their staff. Photo courtesy of MRAA

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) applauds the Minnesota legislature’s passage of H.F. 4, which included a provision that has relaxed the state’s previously enacted ban on lead keys. The MRAA, as part of the Unlock Minnesota Coalition, worked with Minnesota-based businesses to shepherd this provision through the legislative process.

“The MRAA is pleased to see the passage of H.F. 4 as the provision included will provide much needed relief to the entirety of Minnesota’s recreational boating industry,” said Chad Tokowicz, government relations manager, MRAA. “The MRAA lauds the work of the Unlock Minnesota Coalition, which played a crucial role in bringing impacted stakeholders together to highlight the widespread disruption the proposed ban would have on various industries throughout Minnesota. The passage of H.F. 4 underscores the Minnesota Legislature’s understanding and commitment to supporting Minnesota’s recreational boating industry and the many small businesses which are integral to the fabric of the North Star State’s recreational boating community.”

In 2023, Minnesota legislators passed a ban on consumer products with certain levels of lead and cadmium, including jewelry, toys, cosmetics, kitchenware and art supplies. The law also included keys, and with the ban set to take effect on July 1, 2025, many businesses were in a difficult position since workable alternatives are not available or commercially viable at this time.

Keys are traditionally made of brass but include small amounts of lead for strength, and the recreational boating industry needed additional time to find workable alternatives.

“While the impacts of the key issue may be hard to understand for some, as a small business owner, changes like this can stand to have a major impact on my day-to-day operations and ultimately my bottom line,” said Dave Briggs, owner of Wayzata Marine and MRAA member. “I appreciate the work done by Unlock Minnesota, the MRAA and the other small business owners like me who stepped up to fight for this change.” 

The provision passed in H.F. 4 ultimately delayed implementation of the ban until July 1, 2028, giving the recreational marine industry time to research, develop and deploy alternatives that comply with the statute.

